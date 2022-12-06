A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira of THE EQUALIZER) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

