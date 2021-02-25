Actor Kal Penn talks new role in ‘Clarice’

Kal Penn is already well-known for his comedies, such as the popular “Harold and Kumar” film franchise, but he is taking on a much different role in the newest CBS primetime series. He plays an FBI agent in “Clarice” – a spin-off of the classic 1993 psychological horror film, “The Silence of the Lambs”. On Thursday morning, Brendan Kirby caught up with Kal to discuss this new role and the show itself. Watch the attached video for the full conversation.
You can watch “Clarice” Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on WPRI-12.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.