Actor Kal Penn talks new role in ‘Clarice’

Kal Penn is already well-known for his comedies, such as the popular “Harold and Kumar” film franchise, but he is taking on a much different role in the newest CBS primetime series. He plays an FBI agent in “Clarice” – a spin-off of the classic 1993 psychological horror film, “The Silence of the Lambs”. On Thursday morning, Brendan Kirby caught up with Kal to discuss this new role and the show itself. Watch the attached video for the full conversation.

You can watch “Clarice” Thursday nights at 10 p.m. on WPRI-12.