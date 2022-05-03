New York Times best-selling author, and Rhode Island native, Ann Hood is out with a new memoir, “Fly Girl”, about her time as a flight attendant. She joins The Rhode Show along with book insider, Robin Kall, of “Reading with Robin” to share more about her latest title!

