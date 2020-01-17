Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Target 12 on WPRI.com

A winter oasis at Gurney’s in Newport

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

If you’re looking for a getaway or just a relaxing night out, you’ll want to consider Gurney’s of Newport! From delicious food and drinks to rooms, outdoor igloos, ice skating and so much more, they have it all.

The Rhode Show recently dropped by for a closer look at what they have happening this season and beyond.

You can experience them, too! They’re our Rhody Deal of the day and the offer goes LIVE at 9am on 1/17 here: https://wpri.halfoffdeal.com/

Learn more about Gurney’s: https://www.gurneysresorts.com/newport

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com