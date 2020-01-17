A winter oasis at Gurney’s in Newport

If you’re looking for a getaway or just a relaxing night out, you’ll want to consider Gurney’s of Newport! From delicious food and drinks to rooms, outdoor igloos, ice skating and so much more, they have it all.

The Rhode Show recently dropped by for a closer look at what they have happening this season and beyond.

You can experience them, too! They’re our Rhody Deal of the day and the offer goes LIVE at 9am on 1/17 here: https://wpri.halfoffdeal.com/

Learn more about Gurney’s: https://www.gurneysresorts.com/newport

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

