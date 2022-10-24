Located on North Main Street in Providence, the First Baptist Church in America has been welcoming visitors since 1775. In more recent years the Church has gained additional notoriety for the clever greetings and witticisms on their signboard out front. Known as the Wayside Pulpit, the messages have been making passersby laugh and think while providing some much-needed positivity.

Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to chat with Rev. Dr. Jamie Washam to learn more.

For more info, head to: https://www.firstbaptistchurchinamerica.org/

