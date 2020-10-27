A visit from X Games Gold Medalist Zeb Powell

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim flies through the air on her second run during the women’s halfpipe semifinals at the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships, in Vail, Colo. Chloe Kim is taking a year off from competitions to focus on her class schedule at Princeton. She’s putting out a video to explain the move to her fans. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP, File)

In conjunction with the launch of the limited edition Red Bull Winter Edition Arctic Berry, Red Bull has released The Winter Edition Game, a dynamic augmented reality (AR) game that runs through the Red Bull AR App. The Winter Edition Game will be available for consumers to play from Nov 2 through Dec 31, 2020, with the Red Bull Winter Edition Arctic Berry at participating relaters nationwide while supplies last.

To play the game, consumers will use their smartphone to scan the can through the Red Bull AR App to unlock the augmented reality game. Once the game is activated, players can select either Red Bull Snowboarding phenom, Zeb Powell or Red Bull standout Freestyle Skier, Mac Forehand as their player to ski or snowboard down a course full of obstacles, earning points along the way. The more points that are earned, the higher up on the leaderboard the gamer will be.

The top scorer from both the snowboarding leaderboard and the skiing leaderboard will win a once-in-a-lifetime grand prize package that includes a two-day, two-night prize package to ski or snowboard with a Red Bull Athlete.* Each participating player will receive a season pass to the Slopes App, making every gamer a winner.

For more information on The Red Bull Winter Edition AR Game and for a full list of prizes visit, www.RedBull.com/WinterEdition

