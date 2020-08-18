A visit from Roger Williams Park Zoo

It’s always a pleasure to check in with our friends from the Zoo and this morning we said hello to Jen Rudolph, as well as Delilah, The Red-Rumped Agouti. Delilah is an ambassador animal and helps deliver the message that we are all responsible for conservation and our environment. As part of their mission, Roger Williams Park Zoo works closely with 232 other accredited zoos to help threatened and endangered species.

Looking to plan your excursion? They are open daily 9:00 am – 4:00 pm and you can learn more by checking them out online here: https://www.rwpzoo.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.