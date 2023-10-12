Greenvale Vineyards President Nancy Wilson joins The Rhode Show for Local Wine and Craft Beer Week.
We get an inside look at this amazing winery. Greenvale Vineyards is a sixth-generation farm producing small quantities of exceptional estate-grown wines. Settled along the Sakonnet River, the vineyard and tasting room experience integrates stunning wines on a breathtaking landscape.
