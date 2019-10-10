A “Taylor Made” story

This morning we welcomed back one of our Rhode Show regulars to talk about his journey to the NFL and beyond.

For years Kerry Taylor has owned operated 212 Health & Performance helping people reach their fitness goals; but his career is so much more. From his experiences in the NFL, to where his life and career have taken him, in his new book, “Taylor Made”, he relays his experience to inspire anyone out there trying to make their way.

To learn more about the book, head to: https://www.amazon.com/Taylor-Made-Journey-NFL-beyond/

For more info on 212 Health & Performance, visit: http://www.212healthandperformance.com/

