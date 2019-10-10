Breaking News
Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Today
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

A “Taylor Made” story

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Warwick Beach_179470
main bkg
bkg

This morning we welcomed back one of our Rhode Show regulars to talk about his journey to the NFL and beyond.

For years Kerry Taylor has owned operated 212 Health & Performance helping people reach their fitness goals; but his career is so much more. From his experiences in the NFL, to where his life and career have taken him, in his new book, “Taylor Made”, he relays his experience to inspire anyone out there trying to make their way.

To learn more about the book, head to: https://www.amazon.com/Taylor-Made-Journey-NFL-beyond/

For more info on 212 Health & Performance, visit: http://www.212healthandperformance.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams