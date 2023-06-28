We are so happy to welcome our friend Doreen Collins.
Doreen will be bringing us a new segment called “A Senior Moment”
She’ll be exploring the upside of aging.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.