A retire-ready recipe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Students' proficiency in math and English language arts dropped significantly on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System test this year, the first time they have taken exam since the start of the pandemic.

The RICAS results, released Thursday, also show a drop in participation in the mandatory standardized tests, which were administered in person this past spring. (Only students in 3rd through 8th grades take the RICAS, while 10th- and 11th-graders take the PSAT and SAT, respectively.)