A Million Dollar Event with Northpointe Bank

In June, the team at Northpointe Bank will be proud to welcome Josh Altman from ‘Million Dollar’ Listing to Providence! This exclusive event is a reflection of Northpointe’s desire to grow and innovate as they continue to be leaders in the field.

We recently caught up with Zachary Levesque at the beautiful Renaissance Hotel downtown where it will all take place.

Learn more about Northpointe PVD here: https://www.northpointe.com/home-lending/get-started/providence-rhode-island/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

