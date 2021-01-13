A market update with Northpointe Bank

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Are you curious about the latest state of the Housing Market? From Inventory to Interest Rates and when to act, this morning we welcomed back Zachary Levesque, Director/Branch Manager from Northpointe Bank who broke it all down.

Learn more about how Northpointe Bank and their team can assist you: http://northpointe.com/home-lending/get-started/providence-rhode-island/

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams