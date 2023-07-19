If it’s one thing we all know, it’s that Rhode Islanders love Rhode Island. In fact, over 80% of people living here were born at Women and Infants Hospital in Providence.

After 37 years, its Labor and Delivery Center is undergoing renovations to make the process smoother, not only for the mothers and babies but their families and nurses too.

“It’s hard to update labor rooms because people are always using them,” Shannon Sullivan, president, and chief operating officer at Women & Infants Hospital, said.

The delivery rooms are original to the building, with its last renovations in 1986.

“They’re much smaller than the rest of the rooms in this hospital,” Sullivan said. “There’s shared bathrooms. There’s no natural light. And in fact, the nurse’s station doesn’t have any natural light either.”

Construction has started for the 20 new rooms and is projected to be completed in 2025.

“Every single one of them will have natural light,” Sullivan said. “Every single one of them has room for a birthing tub. They all have their own bathrooms and showers. There’s more than enough room for patients to have their significant others and families in, as well as a doula if they choose to have them, as well as for all the care teams to be able to come in.”

A mockup room was created to simulate exactly what the rooms would look like.

The mockup room for the new Labor and Delivery Center to be complete in 2025.

“As you walk in, it’s going to be a large space,” Sullivan said. “We have all the equipment that our staff is able to play with, we have all the electronics, so they can feel what the room is going to look like.”

“If we need to do any sort of evaluation, weighing, checking a baby out, the baby has more critical needs when they’re born because perhaps, they’re premature; this is what we call our Giraffe Warmer (in the picture below). In our current rooms, it’s really hard to have these in the room, they’re actually in a separate room.”

A Giraffe Warmer is used to evaluate a newborn.

The room is open 24 hours to give patients and staff the opportunity to provide feedback.

“We were told our toilets were too low,” Sullivan said. “We were told we needed to change the placement of our sockets so that nurses didn’t have to lean over. We were moved to the bathroom because the placement of it wasn’t going to meet the needs of the pediatric team.”

“Every three months or so we shut down the room, we rearrange the room based on the feedback we got on the whiteboards, and then we have people come back in, to be able to tell us whether they like the changes we made or not. And so this board is really important to our process; we’ve had it up for a year now.”

Whiteboards are used for patients and staff to provide feedback of the mockup room.

While there isn’t a full plan for what the current rooms will be used for, there are a few ideas.

“We do plan to build in an alongside unit right next to the labor room as it is now,” Sullivan said. “That’ll be a no-intervention unit for women who are looking to have no intervention during their labor but want to be next to a high-quality labor room if they need it and or near a NICU.”

The campaign is projected to cost 40 million dollars, with a little over 25 million raised so far.

“We’ve called the campaign, The Campaign to Deliver Our Future, because we believe that this labor room is going to be able to provide for generations to come; the high-quality care that they’ve come to expect from women and infants,” Sullivan said.

The hospital encourages members of the community to see the mockup room, learn more and share feedback. Click here to learn more and donate.