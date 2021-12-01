A look inside Northpointe Bank’s new podcast studio

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't seek re-election to a third term next year, 12 News has learned, a seismic decision that will have ripple effects across the Bay State's political landscape.

The news was confirmed to 12 News by a person familiar with Baker's decision, and was first reported by The Boston Globe. Massachusetts governors are not term-limited, but no incumbent has ever won three consecutive four-year terms.