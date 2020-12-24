A Look Back With The TV Maitre d

One of our favorite Rhode Show friends joined us today to look back at 2020 and what the New Year holds.
Joe Zito, The TV Maitre d’, is celebrating all of his shows that air right here on WPRI-TV, FOX Providence, MYRI and The CW.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.