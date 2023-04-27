It’s the last show of the spring season at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Based on one of Tim Burton’s favorites, “Beetlejuice,” is on stage now through April 30.
It tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager, who encounters her very own monster and two ghosts as she mourns the loss of her mother. The Rhode Show’s Megan Willgoos spoke with the actors behind the production.
