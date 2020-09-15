A link between untreated hearing loss and dementia

Alzheimer’s is a progressive condition that destroys the cells in the brain. Eventually, these cells die which affects how the brain works especially with communication. Seniors with hearing loss are significantly more likely to develop dementia over time than those with normal hearing.

30 million American’s have hearing impairment. Dementia is predicted for 1 in 30 People by 2050. There is a link between both hearing and memory because they are both processed in the same brain area which causes cognitive decline. Hearing loss leads to dementia because of social isolation creating a higher risk of accelerated cognitive decline. Dr. Mary Kay from Twin Rivers Hearing Health visits the show to explain.

