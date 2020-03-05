A Lesson in History with Bob Burke

Many only think of Boston when they think of the tea party; but there is a local conenction. Providence was a hotbed of revolution 245 years ago when during the first week of March colonists burned tea at the market House on S. Main St. which at the time was the newly built Town Hall.

Joining us today to break it down even further was our friend, from Pot au Feu, Rhode Island Historian, Bob Burke.

