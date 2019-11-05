Live Now
Raimondo, lawmakers discuss findings of Aquidneck Island gas outage report
Target 12 on WPRI.com

A “Homegrown” Classic: The Making of the ’73 Friars

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

The 1972-73 Providence Friars have held a special place in the hearts of generations of local hoops fans for decades. Now, the remarkable run and making of the squad that included Ernie D and Marvin Barnes and was led by Dave Gavitt has been chronicled in a book by Paul Lonardo, entitled “Homegrown: The Making of the 1972-73 Providence College Friars.”

This morning, we welcomed Paul to ‘The Rhode Show’ and he discussed the book with longtime Friar Fanatic, Brendan Kirby.

Learn more and get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Homegrown-Making-1972-73-Providence-College/dp/1092494634

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com