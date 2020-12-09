Enjoy a Drive-Through Holiday Experience

Holiday scene of close up of Christmas tree decorations. Lights, pearls, balls, and gold musical notes capture the sparkle and fun of the holiday season.

If you’re looking for a fun, safe and festive experience this Season, you’ll want to check out the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo!

Per their website:

“Join us December 10 – January 10, 2021, for a dazzling light display through the Zoo while staying warm and safe inside your car. Featuring festive larger-than-life luminous displays and over 1.5 million illuminated lights, it’s the most wonderful way to ring in the Holidays!”

This morning we were joined by Corrie Ignagni, The Zoo’s Manager of Digital Communications, who shared all of the details.

Learn more here: https://www.rwpzoo.org/holidaylights

