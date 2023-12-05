In 1978, George Lucas was talked into cashing in on the Star Wars craze by producing a holiday variety TV special. What could possibly go wrong?
ANSWER: Everything…
From the filmmakers behind NAPOLEON DYNAMITE and RAIDERS!: THE STORY OF THE GREATEST FAN FILM EVER MADE comes A DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE,
the documentary about the infamous STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL.
Newport Film is screening the documentary on December 7th at Pivotal Brewery in Bristol
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.