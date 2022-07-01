Disney sets sail with its newest cruise ship, Disney Wish, and Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo, shares the details live from the magical maiden voyage!

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.