“A Christmas Carol” returns

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jude Sandy who stars in this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep.

Tickets always move fast for this Holiday tradition, so get yours here along with more info: https://www.trinityrep.com/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

