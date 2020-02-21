“A Bronx Tale” Opening Friday Night at PPAC

We’re hearing from cast member, Nick Fradiani of “A Bronx Tale” this morning! You may recognize him from Season 14 of American Idol. Don’t miss him and the entire production Friday night through Sunday at PPAC.

