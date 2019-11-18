Financial expert and “Budgetnista” helps navigate through benefits enrollment time

Healthcare benefits choices are among the most important decisions anyone makes. It’s surprising just how many people really take the time to understand their plans until they are sick or facing critical issues.

We spoke with Tiffany Aliche – best-selling author known as THE BUDGETNISTA and a renowned financial educator – to discuss the impact healthcare decisions made during the open enrollment period can have on a family’s financial health.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

