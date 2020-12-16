6 Feet Closer: The Winter Action Project

Charlene DeLoach from The Toy Insider shares some screen-free toys for kids.

DIY MUSIC MAKER (HAND2MIND)● Kids learn about the science of pitch, vibration, and acousticswhile building their own box guitar, pan flute, and ocean drum in thisaward-winning STEM kit.● Includes a 36-page, illustrated storybook and activity guidethat includes 10 STEM-based, fun-filled activities.● Musical instruments are lightweight and sized right for smallhands. All objects are reusable for continuous play!● Ages: 5+● MSRP: $34.99● Available: Amazon

MEGA CYBORG HAND (THAMES &KOSMOS)● Kids can build their own gianthydraulic hand by assembling more than200 pieces.● Adjustable to fit kids’ hands, themechanical hand simulates the movementsof the human hand, using hydraulic powerfor energy transmission without motors orelectricity.● The hand allows every finger joint toadjust to different angles for precision movement and can be used by either lefties or righties.● Grip various items including bottles, balls, pencils, or anything within reach!● Ages: 7+● MSRP: $39.95● Available: Target, Walmart, Hobby Lobby

LAMAZE 3-IN-1 AIRTIVITY CENTER (TOMY)● This activity center is designed to keep babies exploring anddeveloping starting around 6 months and up to 3 years.● The Airtivity Center begins as a floor toy, and babies can feelthe air blowing on the top of this unique activity center. As kidsgrow, insert the legs to turn the Airtivity Center into an activitytable. Hit the bubbles at the right time and get rewarded with funlights, music and surprise ocean sounds. There’s even a pocket tostore the sea creatures.● Features include floating seaweed waves, a spinning starfish, a fish bowl button, and sea creatures that magically swimaround the table — all powered by air.● Ages: 6 MOS+● MSRP: $69.99● Available: Target

3DOODLER CREATE+ LEARN FROM HOME PEN SET (3DOODLER)● Recognized by the New York Times as the best 3D penon the market, the Create+ pen is the easiest and most effectiveintroduction to 3D printing.● This all-in-one individual learning pack will jump startcreativity by providing an outlet for at home learners who areexcited to design and problem-solve in 3D.● This all-in-one individual learning pack will jump startcreativity by providing an outlet for at-home learners who areexcited to design and problem-solve in 3D.● Teens can also use it to make art, design objects,problem-solve, and build models.● This “open-and-go” toolkit includes all the materials needed to get started, plus online tutorialsand a mobile app for hours of engaged creativity.● Ages: 14+● MSRP: $169.99● Available: the3doodler.com