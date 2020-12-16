Cody Ondrick , Public Adjuster at Performance Adjusting, stopped by “The Rhode Show” Wednesday morning to discuss how folks can help the homeless this holiday season. Performance Adjusting is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Shawn McAssey. If you would like to support
6 Feet Closer: The Winter Action Project, click here to donate to the GoFundMe page.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.