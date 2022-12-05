Get a $200 Verizon Gift Card on us when you switch to Fios Internet. Use your Verizon Gift Card towards gear, games, or even your service.
That’s like getting 8 months of your internet service, on us.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.