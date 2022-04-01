401Gives is Rhode Island’s biggest day of giving when tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders donate to over 500 nonprofit organizations in a single day. Last year, we raised over $2.2 million dollars for Rhode Island nonprofits and we are hoping to break $4.01 million this year.

It’s easy to give. You start by visiting 401Gives.org and click donate. From there you can search for your favorite nonprofit organizations and add them to your ‘shopping cart’!