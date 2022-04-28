For 30 years, the YMCA has hosted Healthy Kids Day to celebrate kids’ mental and physical health, while teaching healthy habits for kids and families.

The event has always been about encouraging active play and inspiring a lifetime love of physical activity.

During this special anniversary year, on April 30, more than 1,400 Y locations across all 50 states – plus D.C. and Puerto Rico— will be hosting events featuring fun games and activities to keep kids moving and learning.

Healthy Kids Day event that will ensure families keep health and wellness top of mind all summer long, including the importance of good nutrition.