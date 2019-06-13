30 years of Village at Waterman Lake

Even after 30 years, the Village at Waterman Lake continues to set the standard in retirement and assisted living here Rhode Island.

We spoke with Jasen Crozier-CFO at the Village, and Jennifer Beauchamp-Vice President of Marketing Communications, to learn more about their continuous efforts.

Visit them online today at https://www.villageretirement.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

