2nd annual Big Bang Science Fair at WaterFire Providence

The Big Bang Science Fair starts at 4:00 pm with presentations in RISD auditorium and workshops in Market Square (4 North Main Street).

Hands-on-activities in Market Square (4 North Main Street), College Street, and ICERM start at 5:00 pm. 

Hack401 activities start at 1:00 pm at 30 Exchange Terrace 1st Floor.

Free tickets required for some activities can be obtained via Eventbrite

Salute to Rhode Island Educators starts at 5:00 pm in Memorial Park

 Arts Fairs, Food Vendors, and Special Performances and Events start at 5:00 pm

  Sunset at 6:33 pm; the fires will remain lit until 12:00 am

