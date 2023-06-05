Breakthrough Elite Football, is pleased to announce that The 2023 Breakthrough Elite 7v7 Summer League, the premiere 7v7 football league in New England, will be returning to Conley Stadium this summer.

The league is in it’s fourth year and games will take place on Sundays from 1:00PM to 5:00PM and run from July 2nd through August 6th. It will feature over 150 players including the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. The league will consist of ten college themed teams. Registration is open to students from the class of 2024 through 2027.

Breakthrough Elite Football is run by former Westerly Head Coach and URI and Saint Raphael Academy standout Stanley Dunbar. He believes that by elevating the status of football in Rhode Island, it will create academic opportunities for student athletes to study and play in college.

Breakthrough Elite Football is a 501c3 Nonprofit Organization dedicated to serving football players from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. Their mission is to help young men fulfill their dreams of playing college football through development, exposure and education.

Registration is now open. Head here for more details.