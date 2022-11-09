The Rhode Island Philharmonic has been dazzling audiences for decades through the power of live music and magnificent performances. They also continue to inspire the next generation of musicians with their classes and musical instruction opportunities.

The Rhode Show’s Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to learn more about these aspects as well as the current 2022-23 season, which is dedicated to the memory of the late Bramwell Tovey. While he was there, he even received quick Viola lesson from Philharmonic member, Abby Magoon.

To learn more about the season, upcoming performances and more, head to: https://tickets.riphil.org/