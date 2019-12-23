1  of  2
2020 Rhode Island Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

January 1, 2020 is a big day for the Rhode Island Special Olympics.

It’s their 2020 Penguin Plunge.

This is the 44th Annual Penguin Plunge happening at Roger Wheeler State Beach.

Registration begins at 10:00am
Plunge at 12:00pm

All Plungers must register and sign a waiver to be given a wristband. 

You will not be allowed to plunge without a wristband.

To register online and create your own personal fundraising page or to support a plunger, please click here. 

Click here to download a pledge form.

