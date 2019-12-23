2020 Rhode Island Special Olympics Penguin Plunge

January 1, 2020 is a big day for the Rhode Island Special Olympics.

It’s their 2020 Penguin Plunge.

This is the 44th Annual Penguin Plunge happening at Roger Wheeler State Beach.

Registration begins at 10:00am

Plunge at 12:00pm

All Plungers must register and sign a waiver to be given a wristband.

You will not be allowed to plunge without a wristband.

To register online and create your own personal fundraising page or to support a plunger, please click here.

Click here to download a pledge form.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

