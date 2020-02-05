2020 marks 100 years since American women received the right to vote.

To mark this historic anniversary, The Secretary of State’s office has launched a suite of programs and activities to increase civic literacy and engagement among young Rhode Islanders.

The effort is called “Shall Not Be Denied,” based on the text of the 19th Amendment:

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”

As part of “Shall Not Be Denied,” the office is offering several educator resources like interactive timelines and a digital catalogue from the State Archives on our website.

They are also holding contests for students of all ages related to women’s suffrage. They include:

Extraordinary Women Posters – 4 th and 5 th graders

and 5 graders Essay Contest – 7 th and 8 th graders

and 8 graders Be a Voter Memes – High school and college

All of the rules and deadlines are on sos.ri.gov so go if you’re a parent or teacher, go check it out and get your school involved!



