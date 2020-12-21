2020 Annual Yankee Food Awards

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Yankee Food Awards were created eight years ago to honor New England artisans whose cheeses, chocolates, jams and other food items make the region such a great place to live and eat.

For the 2020 awards, the editors have sought out 10 iconic foods from New England – from whoopie pies to lobster rolls – and focused on companies that ship these regional treats around the country.

This morning Will spoke with Amy Traverso, Yankee senior food editor.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards