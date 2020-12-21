2020 Annual Yankee Food Awards

The Yankee Food Awards were created eight years ago to honor New England artisans whose cheeses, chocolates, jams and other food items make the region such a great place to live and eat.

For the 2020 awards, the editors have sought out 10 iconic foods from New England – from whoopie pies to lobster rolls – and focused on companies that ship these regional treats around the country.

This morning Will spoke with Amy Traverso, Yankee senior food editor.