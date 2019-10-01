2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer’s Association’s largest event of the year, both locally and nationally, to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Most importantly, the money that is generated from these Walks allows the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter to provide education and support services free of charge to Rhode Islanders affected with the disease, along with caregivers and family members.



WPRI 12/Fox Providence News Anchor Mike Montecalvo will serve as emcee in Providence.



More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Rhode Island alone, there are currently more than 23,000 people living with the disease and 53,000 caregivers.

Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s in Providence: Roger Williams Park, Sunday, October 6, 8:30 a.m. registration/10:00 a.m. walk

