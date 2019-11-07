1st Annual Veterans Small Business Fair

Secretary of State, Nellie Gorbea joins us with details about today’s Veterans Resource Fair! This event helps connect local veterans with tools to help start or grow a business. For more info, click here!
Thu, November 7, 2019
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST
148 W River St
Providence, RI 02904
