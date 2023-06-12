Hurricane Promotions presents 1st Annual Herren Project Bowl-a-thon this Saturday, June 17th at Dudek Bowling Lanes in Warren, RI. This is a family friendly event and all are welcome to come bowl and participate for 12 hours!

Chris Herren, founder of the Herren Project joined in-studio to share with us all about this event and Herren Project.

Herren Project is a national nonprofit organization providing free resources and support for the treatment, recovery and prevention of substance use disorder. Treatment and recovery services include treatment placement assistance, long-term recovery support for individuals and families, online support groups, as well as scholarships for treatment programs, recovery housing and recovery coaching.