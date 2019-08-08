19th Annual Rock-N-Jock Charities Golf & Entertainment

It’s time for the Celebrity Golf Tournament & Concert to Benefit: The Izzy Foundation and FARA and East Commerce Solutions is here to tell us all about it! Click here for more!



Concert – Sunday Aug. 11th: Crowne Plaza Hotel Warwick, RI

Starring; Steve Smith and the Nakeds and scheduled to appear; Young Neal & the Vipers, 70’s/80’s Disco and Soul Diva; Maxine Nightingale, and Motown Greats; The Temptations.

Golf – Monday VJ Day- Aug. 12th – Potowomut Golf Club – Ives Rd. E.G. R.I. Proper golf attire is required, no jeans

10:00 – Registration, Continental breakfast

11:00 – Shotgun start, lunch served on the golf course

5:30 – Dinner, raffle, awards, silent auction.

Your golf invitation includes; Admission for two to the concert, 18 hole scramble tournament; with a continental breakfast, lunch and refreshments on the course, cocktail hour with hors devours, followed by dinner – you may bring a guest.



The Golf Tournament is Now Open To All – Please Share This Invitation with Your Friends, Neighbors, and Co-Workers!



All net proceeds from this year’ events will go to The Izzy Foundation and FARA (Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance). For more information about these charities please visit their websites at www.theizzyfoundation.org and www.cureFA.org.