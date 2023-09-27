Katie Greene from the One SouthCoast Chamber joins the Rhode Show to talk about Chowderfest!

The 18th Annual Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival returns Saturday, September 30th. Chowderfest will feature multiple restaurants from across the Southcoast region.

Once again VIP tickets are available which feature 60 minute early admission. Special discount pricing for families – adult general admission tickets also available. Beer, cocktails and Mirasol’s coffee will be available.

See website for more details!