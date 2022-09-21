16th Annual Touch-A-Truck features tons of vehicles to see and explore, a lighthouse photo booth, Mascot Row for picture taking, free raffles, giveaway items and much more! A family-friendly community event featuring vehicles and booths from local businesses and organizations. All activities inside the event are free. Admission $5pp and $20 for Family of four or more.
Event Schedule:
9:30am 10:30am: Meet East Providence Police Officer Marty (K-9 unit) & Officer Rogers
11:00am – 11:30am: Mascot Row – Take a picture with mascots & characters
11:30am: Martial Arts demo by East Providence Martial Arts
1:30pm: Raffle Drawings
This year’s 25+ vehicles include: dragon boat, 1966 Batmobile, school bus, delivery van, propane truck, bucket truck, police and fire trucks, dept of public works and construction vehicles and more.
New this year!
• Dragon Boat
• Shriners Truck & Clown
• Meet East Providence Officer Rogers and K-9 Officer Marty
• Pomham Pets: Interact with models of beloved pets of lightkeepers that once lived at Pomham Rocks Lighthouse in East Providence: Tommy the Cat, famously known to leap off a rocky cliff and catch fish in the Providence River and Jennifer, the two-toned companion dog of the last lighthouse keeper, Dennis Tardiff.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.