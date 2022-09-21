16th Annual Touch-A-Truck features tons of vehicles to see and explore, a lighthouse photo booth, Mascot Row for picture taking, free raffles, giveaway items and much more! A family-friendly community event featuring vehicles and booths from local businesses and organizations. All activities inside the event are free. Admission $5pp and $20 for Family of four or more.

Event Schedule:

9:30am 10:30am: Meet East Providence Police Officer Marty (K-9 unit) & Officer Rogers

11:00am – 11:30am: Mascot Row – Take a picture with mascots & characters

11:30am: Martial Arts demo by East Providence Martial Arts

1:30pm: Raffle Drawings

This year’s 25+ vehicles include: dragon boat, 1966 Batmobile, school bus, delivery van, propane truck, bucket truck, police and fire trucks, dept of public works and construction vehicles and more.

New this year!

• Dragon Boat

• Shriners Truck & Clown

• Meet East Providence Officer Rogers and K-9 Officer Marty

• Pomham Pets: Interact with models of beloved pets of lightkeepers that once lived at Pomham Rocks Lighthouse in East Providence: Tommy the Cat, famously known to leap off a rocky cliff and catch fish in the Providence River and Jennifer, the two-toned companion dog of the last lighthouse keeper, Dennis Tardiff.