Happening here 15 years of Providence Roller Derby!

This morning Maddy “bb” vericker, Director of Communications for Providence Roller Derby and Vice President, Ashley “Scar” Nutini joined us to talk about the championship “bout”



Providence Roller Derby 2019 Championship Double Header

First whistle at 5pm – The Mob Squad vs. Central Jersey Roller Vixens & Friends

Champs game at 7pm – Old Money Honeys vs. Sakonnet River Roller Rats

After party at Black Sheep in Providence! NO COVER

Rain date Sunday, 9/22

Buy tickets: https://providencerollerderby.ticketleap.com/2019-champs

Location:

ALEX AND ANI City Center

Providence, RI

(located in Biltmore Park next to Kennedy Plaza)



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

