14th Annual Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life.



Sponsored in part by Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

Arts Fairs, Food Vendors, and Special Performances and Events start at 5:00 pm



Sunset at 6:21 pm; the fires will remain lit until 11:00 pm

The Illuminations of Life Torch Ceremony will begin on the Statehouse steps at sunset and the torches will arrive in Waterplace Park Basin approximately 45 minutes later. Half of the braziers in the Waterplace Park Basin will remain unlit until approximately an hour past sunset. At this time the Illumination of Life 150-person torch procession will arrive in the basin from Station Park leading into a Ring of Fire and the remaining fires will be lit.

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather to light the way towards hope and healing for anyone touched by breast cancer.

Gloria Gemma’s Flames of Hope: A Celebration of Life was created to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning the city of Providence PINK and sparking a movement to inspire awareness, compassion, and support.

This weekend-long celebration embraces everyone who has been impacted by cancer.