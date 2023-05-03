On Thursday, May 4th, Kings Dining Entertainment, Dedham will be hosting its 13th Annual Vegas Casino Night to benefit Journey Forward.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the evening will be emceed by Christopher Knight (Peter Brady) and feature live performances from Vegas “greats”; an auction; a variety of casino games; Kings’ games including skeeball, pool, and air hockey; complimentary food; and, of course, bowling.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Journey Forward’s mission to aid those with paralysis through an intense exercise-based program.

The purchase price for admission for 1-5 people is $60 per person, the purchase price for admission for 6-7 people is $50 per person, and $40 per person for groups of 8+ people.

Bowling lane and table packages for groups are also available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 4th

6 p.m. to 11

WHERE:

Kings Dining & Entertainment, Dedham

600 Legacy Place

Dedham, MA 02026