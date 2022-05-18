Kings Bowl Dedham invites high rollers to join them and Journey Forward for a charitable Vegas Casino Night on May 19th.

Join TV’s Christopher Knight, Sarge from The Sports Hub, and Journey Forward Founder Dan Cummings for an unforgettable night of giving back.

On Thursday, May 19th, Kings Bowl Dedham will be hosting its 12th Annual Vegas Casino night to benefit Journey Forward.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the evening will be emceed by Christopher Knight (Peter Brady) and feature live performances from Vegas “greats”; a variety of casino games; Kings’ games including skeeball, pool, and air hockey; complimentary food; and, of course, bowling.

Ticket proceeds will benefit Journey Forward’s mission to aid those with paralysis through an intense exercise-based program.

The purchase price for admission for 1-7 people is $60 per person.

The purchase price for admission for 8 + people is $50 per person. Bowling lane and table packages for groups are also available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at Casino Night 2022 – Journey Forward (journey-forward.org).