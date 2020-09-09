12 News Now launches today at 4pm

More news is on the way to help fit into your busy schedule. This morning we were joined by Anchors Brian Yocono and Kim Kalunian who gave us the scoop on a brand new show, 12 News Now! Premiering today at 4pm, the show will provide viewers with even more coverage of the day’s breaking news and in-depth local stories along with the latest weather from Tony Petrarca, each weekday from 4 – 5pm.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.