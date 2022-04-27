Annie Murphy, Program Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, RI Chapter, visits The Rhode Show to update us and all caregivers about the Alzheimers Caregiver’s Journey Conference on May 3 and 4th. May 3rd will be in-person at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. May 4th will be presented virtually. Sessions will be offered for professional caregivers, as well as family caregivers, so all can participate. In addition to the education sessions, there will be a musical performance, meditation, and vendor booths to visit. Keynote speaker will be Amy Goyer from AARP. Deadline to register is Thursday, April 28. Visit alz.org/RI for more information or to register.

