Holiday posh gifts for the splurgers

We can all dream and make our wish lists, hoping to get that high-end big-ticket gift for the holidays. Lifestyle Expert and former Radio City Rockette Emily Loftiss joined “The Rhode Show” Friday morning to share some posh gift suggestions.

About Emily Loftiss



Named by Southern Living magazine as “One To Watch,” Emily has taken her charming personality and mixed it with her passion of fashion and beauty to create her unique brand of Everyday Glam. Emily’s dynamic experience from her roots as a Broadway performer and Radio City Rockette, to the national television stage as contributor to THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW,THE REAL, THE DOCTORS, TLC, HOLLYWOOD TODAY LIVE, CBS’s THE INSIDER, THE STEVE HARVEY SHOW, HALLMARK’s HOME AND FAMILY,CELEBRITY PAGES, and GOOD DAY LA – allows her to connect with any audience. As a regular on QVC/HSN, Emily has sold out multiple times LIVE on camera. She’s a sought after spokesperson, with major brands like Isle of Paradise, Trina Turk, Old Navy, RoC Skincare, Primark, Birchbox, Instyler, Rue Lala and The United States Olympics calling on her to represent and elevate their product’s image. Emily’s passion is helping real women of all sizes on a budget, feel just as glamorous as the celebrities she has styled for Hollywood’s Red Carpets. Whether that’s navigating current trends, or simply finding a good tailor – Emily’s all about celebrating yourself while having fun and living your life to the fullest. Everyday Glam is looking and feeling your best no matter the budget. “Your best asset is your attitude.” Emily’s daily motto is CHASING JOY!